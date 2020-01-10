Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, January 10, 2020: Sidharth Shukla boosts Shehnaaz Gill ahead of stand up

A fun environment is prevalent in the house tonight, with the comedy club going on, but is that it? Here's what we will see in tonight's episode.

The episode resumes with Paritosh giving an introduction to Arti Singh and she takes to the stage. She takes digs at Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vishal Aditya Singh and everyone cheers for her. Arti gets a score of 6.9 thereby winning everyone's hearts. Next up, Sidharth Shukla comes on stage and the crowd cheers for him. His first targets are Vishal and Madhurima Tuli, and has a fun time taking digs at them. He also talks about and he has a fun time taking digs at her and next in line is Arti and indulges in some fun banter with Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth gets a decent 7.2 points and following him is Madhurima and Sidharth is the first part of her skit. She gets a menial score of 4.6 points. Next in line is Rashami, and Paritosh gives her an overwhelming welcome. Rashami starts her skit with a guessing game and then pulls off a joke on Sidharth. Rashami also has a funny joke about Paras and his girlfriend Akanksha and cut to, Rashami calls Shehnaaz on stage and it gets a good response with 5.4 points. Finally, Vishal comes on stage. He takes to some shayaris and takes digs on multiple housemates. Vishal scores a 6.4 points.

Everyone bids their goodbyes and then they get talking about what happened during the stand-up. Asim Riaz feels it is very mean how they did not cheer when their team was performing, while Mahira and others talk about how Rashami's set was good too. Shehnaaz and Sidharth indulge in some banter at night, and they talk about the fight. Sidharth points out how Shehnaaz's liking for Paras was visible during the fight. Meanwhile, Mahira is annoyed at Paras as far as Shehnaaz is concerned while Shehnaaz says she likes him but he is stuck. She also asks Sidharth what is it that is going on between the two of them and he says she is just fond of him.

The next morning, everyone wakes up to Shaandaar and have a fun time dancing it out. Early in the morning, Shehnaaz and Sidharth's knok jhok continues, and she tells in front of them how he hugged her. Mahira and others get into some more arguments with Asim over house duties. Meanwhile, Rashami talks to Shehnaaz about her feelings for Sidharth and expresses her concern to her. Some more arguments happen over duties and Bigg Boss then announces the second leg of BB comedy club. Haarsh Limbachiyaa visits the housemates once again and helps the rest of them prep.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz cries in front of Sidharth and tells him that he is making fun of her, but he says there is no such thing. Sidharth asks Arti to sit and talk to her but she denies to talk to her and that in fact leads to an argument between Arti and Sidharth. He comes and takes Shehnaaz away and asks her what is wrong and they have a fun time with each other later. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have yet another moment and the former helps the latter understand things, and boosts her spirits.

The stage is set and after a great standup from Paritosh, Shehnaaz is the first one to go on stage and she opens the show on a high note.

