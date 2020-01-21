Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 21, 2020: Shehnaaz Gill is heartbroken after Sidharth Shukla saves Arti

While Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight gets worse, no one wins the Elite club membership task this weekend,

The episode starts with a fight over 'halwa' between , Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala. The arguments escalate and by the end of it, Asim and Sidharth are back to fighting and shouting at each other. Mahira Sharma then tries to make fun of Asim, however, he is unaffected by whatever they say, including Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, and Sidharth. Meanwhile, the bell rings, and comes to the house to decide the second member of the BB Elite Club. She comes in and meets everyone and Shehnaaz asks Hina if she has changed or not, and she tells her that she has done a good job.

Bigg Boss then asks Hina to talk to Mahira, Arti Singh, and Rashami and then pick two of them will continue and Hina then does so. Finally, Hina picks Rashami and Arti as the two contenders for the membership ahead and also gives a piece of advice to Mahira about taking a stand for herself. Shefali reads out the paper and the task is called Kabhi Ha Kabhi Na where the housemates will give out tasks to the housemates and if Hina says yes, the contenders can decide to do or not do the task. Post the conversation, Mahira starts crying again over what Hina said and how everyone is telling the same thing.

(ALSO READ: Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 makes it to the top, Beyhadh 2 and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke follow)

The task then starts off and Paras Chhabra has a task for Rashami, and he first tells her to trim her eyebrows, but Hina disapproves and then asks her to make three lines with a trimmer, and she agrees to do so. Next, Vishal has a task for Arti and asks her to cut her hair short and while she agrees to do so, it does kickstart an argument. When Asim says he is not happy about it, it starts off some more arguments and Mahira and others tease him too and when Asim constantly tells Sidharth to calm down, and he then loses his calm and arguments follow. When they both do not stop, Bigg Boss calls them to the confession room but the fight continues when Shefali, Mahira, and Paras don't stop speaking.

Bigg Boss then asks both of them what do they want and also highlights how they were called earlier too. Sidharth asks Bigg Boss what happens if he beats him and he loses his calm yet again when Asim says he wants to talk to him too. Meanwhile, Hina is asked to continue the task without the two of them and Sidharth speaks to Bigg Boss, trying to explain things he has been doing since the task and so it resumes. Rashami tries to put her point forward and some more arguments follow and at the end of it, Hina decides that both of them will get it or neither of them will get it.

Hina makes an exit and Mahira talks to Paras about things people have been telling her and while she begins crying, she also shouts at Paras. Rashami asks Asim what actually went through while Mahira continues to rant before Shefali and Paras. Shehnaaz discusses her fight with Sidharth and how she felt bad when they were all planning the task and Asim tells her that she can play with them and also consoles her when she cries.

The next morning, everyone wakes up to Chak Dhoom Dhoom. Shehnaaz, Vishal, and Rashami talk to each other about the game and the equations, as well as others fighting with Rashami. Shefali and Arti talk about Shehnaaz's game while she sits beside Sidharth and while trying to make him talk to her, she also has a laugh. He refuses to talk to her while she says this is the last time she is making an attempt to talk to him. When Shehnaaz asks Sidharth what is wrong, he tells her that he has noticed certain things and says how there is a saying called 'Jo apne maa baap ka saga nahi ho sakta vo kisi ka nahi ho sakta' indicating at her. She breaks down yet again and goes to Sidharth, asking him how does he know that 'main apne maa baap ki sagi nahi hoon' and he says he said it because he felt so while Shehnaaz gets angry at him and also tells him to not speak about things he does not have any idea about. While she is snuggled up in bed, he also comes and tells her that it is also about her behaviour.

Next, the nomination process starts now and when asked, Asim says he does not want to use the safety net from his Elite club membership this week. This week, members are supposed to save housemates via a game. While Asim, Rashami, and Vishal decide their game, the three of them also ask Shehnaaz to save someone from them while everyone discusses their game plan.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More