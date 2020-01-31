Bigg Boss 13: Yuvika Chaudhary lauds Arti Singh’s journey: She is the same girl in the house as she is outside

Yuvika Chaudhary comes out in support of Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Arti Singh

From Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Krushna Abhishek to other television stars, Arti Singh has a host of celebs cheering and rooting for her. And in the latest, we have Arti’s close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant, Yuvika Chaudhary, who is rooting for her. Yuvika, wife of Prince Narula, who has won the reality show, was all praises for Arti Singh as she said that Arti is the same girl in the house as she is outside. Arti and Yuvika have been friends for many years and Yuvika says that Arti is not playing the game with politics but from her heart, and that Arti is just being herself in the game.

We all know that throughout the show, Arti has been tagged as confused and Yuvika comes to her defense as she says that if people think Arti is confused, then being nice and dignified might be mistaken as confused but she has won many hearts. Moving on, Yuvika says that prior to entering the house, Arti Singh was very nervous and called her for tips before going inside the BB house. Now as we speak, Arti’s family member, Kashmera Shah, is currently inside the Bigg Boss house as her connection.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Kashmera Shah can help Arti to play well in order to reach the finale. stay tuned to pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Times of India

