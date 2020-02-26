Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz gears up for a little something with Jacqueline Fernandes & fans can't keep calm

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has something up his sleeve with B-town star Jacqueline Fernandes and we bet fans are excited for the same. Check out the boomerang here.

Bigg Boss 13 is now over, but the Bigg Boss fever is not going to end any time soon it seems. Apart from the winner Sidharth Shukla, other contestants too, have been in the news constantly, and well, we know that the buzz is not getting killed any time soon. It was just yesterday that a video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's dance rehearsals went viral, and now, we have yet another contestant taking to dancing, and with a B-town diva.

Yes, you read it right. Asim Riaz is currently gearing up for a little something with Jacqueline Fernandes and in fact, the actress also shared a boomerang video on her social media. Asim reposted the same and that is just about enough to have the fans excited. Asim also shared a video of his where he is acing the moonwalk and all of this has lead to fans gushing over not just Asim, but the both of them since it will be one of the many firsts post his Bigg Boss.

Check out Asim Riaz and Jacqueline's boomerang video here:

Meanwhile, Asim was in the news earlier for his photos and videos with all the post Bigg Boss fun with his brother, co-contestant , and his love from the Bigg Boss house, Himanshi Khurana. And now that here's some more of him, what do you think is this about?

