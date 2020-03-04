Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee wants to see Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai aka #SidRa together; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai look the best together. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13's BFF jodi Devoleena Bhattacharjee and finally had a reunion. Yes, the two actresses recently met have a chitter-chatter session and spend some quality time together. Not only this, to treat #Devoshami fans, they also went live on social media and answered questions from their supporters. The two were extremely elated as they had a digital interaction with their fans. They relished some tea and biscuits and gave everyone a glimpse of their beautiful bond and chemistry.

Well, to put it simply, it was the BB 13's contestants' own version of 'Chai pe Charcha' with loads of fun and masti. And as expected, fans flooded them with questions related to SidRa and SidLeena. One user started shipping for Devo and Sid using the hashtag #SidLeena. Upon reading this, Rashami smiled and said that the SidLeena fever is taking all over. However, a notorious Devoleeena hit back saying that #SidRa is the best. She added, 'SidRa looks perfect together. I'm a SidRa shipper.'

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla flaunts his classy summer style as he gets papped at the airport

Devo also went on to admit that she has also vouched for SidRa on social media as she wants to see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai aka #SidRa back together. Rashami laughed it off and replied, 'You don't need enemies if you have best friends like her.' Later, a user asked, 'When are you going to the U.S. with Sidharth Shukla Rashami?' And Devo couldn't contain her excitement and said, 'The world wants to know it.' Rashami also took it sportingly and said, 'Very soon. We will keep you updated (chuckles)'

Take a look at their fun banter here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you also want to see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai back together again? Who do you like more SidRa, SidLeena or SidNaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai shares an adorable throwback pic with Asim Riaz as she misses him; Take a look



Credits :Twitter

Read More