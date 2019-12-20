Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana gets fascinated as fans surprise her with a big poster of #Asimanshi

After the eviction, the Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana was seen attending a bridal show and makeup class event. She was called as a chief guest. Read on to know more.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana, who recently got evicted from the show, had received thumbs up for her bonding with inmate Asim Riaz. They remained BFFs gave many friendship goals before Himanshi got evicted from the show. And now, after eviction, the Punjabi actress was seen attending a bridal show and makeup class event. She was called as a chief guest. And now, we have learned that her fans surprised her with a mega poster of #AsiManshi (the hashtag for Asim and Himanshi) and they wished that they get to see them together again. The actress got very fascinated and overwhelmed by the gesture. She unveiled the poster and was thrilled to see a collage of Asim and her pictures.

For the unversed, Asim Riaz was totally smitten by Himanshi and he had even confessed his love for her. However, Himanshi, who is already in a longer-term relationship has considered him as a BFF and nothing more than that. On her birthday, Asim had even made heart-shaped paratha and pudding and this had impressed Himanshi to the core. After eviction too, she has been praising about Asim and was super emotional when she left the BB house. In an interview, she had said, "He is a nice person and any girl would be happy to have a person like him in her life. Asim was always there to help and protect me."

Check out the interview video of Hindustani Bhau:

Credits :Times of India

