Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli and Akshay Kumar's old clip from their movie Baby goes viral; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli had shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in the 2015 spy thriller Baby. The old video of the actors are now doing rounds.

Madhurima Tuli and ex Vishal Aditya Singh have been in the news as they had participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, and now, for their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The ex-couple has been fighting in the Bigg Boss house as well. Recently, Madhurima was seen hitting Vishal with frying pan, and the video has gone viral. For the unversed, after Madhurima and Vishal's fight, Bigg Boss announced that they will be locked inside a cage until the weekend and will decide what punishment they will get.

Amidst this, now an old video of and Madhurima romancing in a sequence is doing rounds on the internet. The same showcases romantic scenes that the actors had shot for a movie called Baby. For the unversed, Madhurima had played Akshay's wife in the movie, Anjali Singh Rajput.

Many do not know that aside from TV series, she had featured in several movies and advertisements. She was part of popular movies such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Naam Shabana among others. She also did several TV series such as Rang Badalti Odhani, Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and Qayamat Ki Raat among others.

Check out the viral video right here.

Speaking of Bigg Boss, the season 13 is turning out to one of the most controversial ones with ugly fights taking place every day.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More