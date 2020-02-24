Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma accused of forging Dadasaheb Phalke Award certificate; Read DETAILS

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma has been accused of forging the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award certificate by their official team. Read further for more details.

Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 13 fame has recently got herself into some deep trouble. A few days back, the actress made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards event along with many other former contestants of the reality show. However, a recent official statement passed on the part of the Dadasaheb Phalke team has taken the internet by storm. They have accused Mahira of forging a certificate of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020.

Yes, you heard it right. According to the official team, Mahira had shared an Instagram post a few days back in which she can be seen holding a certificate of appreciation at the prestigious ceremony for being the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13.’ They have claimed that none of the team members have issued the certificate and that it is forged. The team has also called out some of the media houses for publishing the story without verification.

Check out the statement made by the official DPIFF account below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma turns into a golden girl as she walks on red carpet during award show)

Calling this attempt as immoral and distasteful, the DPIFF team has issued an intimation letter and asked Mahira Sharma to take down the misleading PR activities and also issue a public apology within the next 48 hours. They have also warned that failing to do so will lead her to face legal proceedings. However, Mahira is yet to confirm the same. The actress has been making a lot of headlines ever since her entry inside the Bigg Boss house. She specifically created a buzz in the media owing to her growing proximity with co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

Credits :Instagram

Read More