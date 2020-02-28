Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma opens up on her friendship with Paras, allegations made by Akanksha Puri & more

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma has recently opened up on her bond with Paras Chhabra and also clarified certain facts related to the allegations made by Akanksha Puri. Read further for more details.

Mahira Sharma became a household name post her entry into the Bigg Boss 13 house as a contestant. She was mainly popular because of her unique style statements and friendship with Paras Chhabra. In a recent interview with TOI, the Kundali Bhagya actress opened up about her bond with Paras. Mahira said that she bonded with Paras since day one and that her friendships inside the house were genuine. The actress also mentioned about considering Paras as her family.

While talking about the allegations made by Paras’ ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Mahira said she does not know when the former saw a love bite on her body. She also clarified that it was an allergy and that Sidharth Shukla was just joking about it. The actress added that she was very comfortable with Paras and he never gave her any wrong vibes. Mahira clarified the entire situation by saying that she would have been Paras’ girlfriend by now if she was the reason behind his breakup with Akanksha.

The actress feels it is very wrong to blame her for their breakup. Mahira also spilled the beans about being accused of forging the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Certificate. The actress said that she would not have shared it on her Instagram handle if it would have been fake. She added that this miscommunication has happened on the part of some third party. Mahira said that she is not at fault anywhere and clearly stated that she is not going to apologize to the DPIFF team.

