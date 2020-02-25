Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma's Dadasaheb Phalke controversy: Officials deny her clarification; Want an apology

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma's Dadasaheb Phalke award controversy has taken an ugly turn. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has been hogging the limelight for the past few days, but all for the wrong reasons. The beautiful actress got mired in a new controversy after she attended the Dadasaheb Internation Film Festival held in Mumbai. After the event, Mahira took to her Instagram handle to share a picture, where can be seen holding a certificate of appreciation from DPIFF for being the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13.’ However, the officials accused her of, However, forging the certificate and denied awarding any such certificate to her.

After a lot of drama and blame game, Mahira finally came out with a clarification note yesterday. She rebuffed the allegations stating that the award was given to her off-stage as there was a huge hue on the stage. She added that she was approached by Premal Mehta from the Purple Fox Media, who claimed to be associated with the award show for the same. However, looks like trouble is not here to settle for the pretty face as the DPIFF officials have Mahira's clarifications and now insist on an apology letter.

The DPIFF team yet rubbished all the claims made by Mahira and posted a detailed note pointing out the flaws. They have also bashed her for blaming the third party for her deeds and have asked for an apology. They wrote, "Ms. Mahira,We hereby present the required facts on the matter. We further await your apology as we don't want to drag this further and close it on a good note!'

Check out the long post by the DPIFF team here:

Mahira's response to the same is awaited. What are your thoughts on this entire ruckus? Do you think Mahira will apologize or will she post another clarification? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

