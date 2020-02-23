Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra reveals that he has BLOCKED ex ladylove Akanksha Puri on social media; Here's Why

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra recently revealed some secrets about his personal equations with ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri and best friend Mahira Sharma. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, may not have won the trophy, but he has surely hogged a lot of limelight. All thanks to his ugly breakup with ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and brewing closeness with co-contender Mahira Sharma. Though it's been over a week now that the controversial show has been over, the talks around it don't seem to have reduced. In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Paras spilled beans about his equations with Akanksha and Mahira, and his answers will leave you stunned.

During a 'What's on your phone' segment, Paras revealed that he has around 506 unknown contacts that he has blocked on social messaging site WhatsApp. This isn't it. he went on to say that he has now also blocked his ex ladylove Akanksha. Yes, you read that right! Paras has blocked Akanksha on WhatsApp after their separation. This isn't it, when asked who is on his speed dial now, he instantly took Mahira's name. Paras said that his mother is first on the speed dial list followed by his manager and the third one is Mahira. Well, surprising to see Paras has blocked his ex and kept 'good friend' Mahira on speed dial now.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Finale EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra BASHES ex gf Akanksha Puri for spilling personal secrets in media

Further talking about his breakup with Akanksha, Paras said that her chapter in his life is over and he has not met her after the finale. He also added that he has seen videos where Akanksha has said many ill-favored things about him, which he claimed to be untrue, but also refused for reacting to it. Taking a dig at the lady, Paras said that if someone is going through a tough time after a heartbreak, he or she wouldn't boast makeup and do multiple interviews with the media in a jolly mood.

Currently, Paras is on a hunt to find a suitable bride for her on the reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is wrong in the whole ruckus? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra’s ex GF Akanksha Puri says ‘It was OVER for me when he disrespected me'



Credits :Tellychakkar

Read More