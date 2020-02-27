Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai on Arhaan Khan: I need some answers and will meet him

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai recently spilled the beans about her estranged relationship with Arhaan Khan. Read further for more details.

When one of the popular reality shows Bigg Boss 13 kick-started in September last year, no one thought that it would be mired in a whole lot of controversies. One such controversy was revolving around and her boyfriend . The entire nation including Rashami was shocked when host revealed that Arhaan has a child from his first marriage. This fact was unknown to Rashami who then broke down after being reprimanded by the superstar about her relationship.

As we all know, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress called off her relationship with Arhaan later on. Recently, in an interview, Rashami spilled a few more beans about the entire issue. Talking about the same, Rashami said that she has not spoken anything bad about Arhaan after the show ended. She further stated that he is a closed chapter for her now. On being prompted further, the actress also revealed that she was a part of the show so that Arhaan could get a chance to be a part of it.

When asked whether she was being contacted by Arhaan after the show’s end, Rashami revealed that he reached out to her through text messages. She further said that she needs some answers and that she will meet him soon. Rashami also said that she did not know about his marriage or child. The actress then states that she has not even met his parents. She said that she didn’t expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from her.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai on her equation with Asim Riaz: I’m thankful to him for standing by my side)

Credits :Times of India

Read More