Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai opens up on her equation with mom Rasila, friendship with Sidharth Shukla & more

Rashami Desai has spilled the beans about her improved equation with both Sidharth Shukla and her mother Rasila in a recent interview. Read further for more details.

Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end and it has got its ultimate winner in the form of Sidharth Shukla too. However, the gossips and controversies related to the former contestants of the house grab headlines all the time. Among all the other contestants, ’s personal life has been discussed the most in the show. Right from her constant fights with Sidharth Shukla to the decision of breaking all ties with , Rashami has done it all.

In a recent interview with TOI, the Uttaran actress has spilled the beans about a lot of facts related to her personal life. Firstly, Rashami has clarified the fact that she does not want to see or meet her ex-flame Arhaan. The actress has revealed about clearing her doubts with him through interactions over the phone. Moreover, as we all know, Rashami’s relation with her mother Rasila Desai has improved now.

Speaking about the same in the interview, the actress revealed that everything is fine with her family as of now and that communication has become better. The surprising part here is that Rashami has called Sidharth Shukla a nice guy! Yes, you heard it right. In fact, the actress has revealed that there were unsaid conversations between her and Sidharth in the show. While recalling the family week at the Bigg Boss house, Rashami praised Sidharth for the way in which he handled her. Interestingly, the actress has also said that now she has a beautiful and interesting relationship with him. We wonder what Sidharth Shukla will have to say about the same!

