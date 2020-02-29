Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai REACTS to fans shipping her with Asim Riaz's brother Umar; Read On

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai gets talking about fans shipping her with Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, and here's what she had to say.

Bigg Boss 13 is over, but the craze about this season and the contestants seems to be all around. Everyone from the show, including the likes of Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Sidharth Shukla, , and many others seems to be in the news constantly. While some are being talked about for what is going on, the others are in the news for updates that are coming in from their lives, and well, Rashami seems to be one of them as well.

Post BB 13 finale, when Rashami hung out with Asim Riaz, brother Umar Riaz, and others, fans have been shipping Umar with Rashami, and while talking about it, Rashami went on to say how these are all rumours and that there is nothing happening on that front. In fact, Rashami also quipped how this is rather funny, but at the same time, they know how things are a part and parcel of the profession they are in. However, Rashami did say how if there is anything, she will be the first one to confirm.

Meanwhile, in one of the recent interviews, Rashami also spoke about Sidharth Shukla, and revealed how the two of them have always been cordial despite the fights. The actress also added how both of them have opposing points of view, and that was the only reason for their fights but towards the end of the show, they bonded just fine.

