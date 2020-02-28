Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai talks about her equation with Sidharth Shukla and fights during Dil Se Dil Tak

Rashami Desai gets talking about equation with Sidharth Shukla post all these months of staying in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and some more.

Bigg Boss 13 continues to garner quite the amount of attention, even though the show has gone off-air. The entire season has been one of the highest rated so far, and probably, also added to some major controversies. Talk about controversies, and Sidharth Shukla and are two contestants that sure make it to the news, and our minds as well. And in one of her recent interactions, Rashami Desai got talking about all things Sidharth and some more.

She went on to say how the two were never in a relationship back when they were doing Dil Se Dil Tak and she also added how both of them have had a lot of fights in the Bigg Boss house, however, at the end of it all, the two of them came out with a decent sense of understanding. She also went on to say that over the four-plus months of staying in the same house, she feels that both of them must have gotten used to being around each other.

She spoke about their nature in general and revealed how the two of them have opposite points of view and opinions on things and that is one of the reasons for their fights in the show they did together. However, she also said how she feels Sidharth is a 10-year-old boy who is trapped in a big body, but even then both of them kept aside their difference and were professional with each other during the show. She also said that they could not stop fighting despite becoming friends during the show, and she ended the friendship when things became intense. She also questioned how is any friendship good when one cannot understand their friend?

Credits :TOI

