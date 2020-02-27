  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Neha Kakkar and Tony's new song leaving them in awe of her; WATCH

Here's why Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar are all hearts for Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill. Take a look.
7168 reads Mumbai Updated: February 27, 2020 11:09 am
Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Neha Kakkar and Tony's new song leaving them in awe of her; WATCHBigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Neha Kakkar and Tony's new song leaving them in awe of her; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame for her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, is now making heads turn with her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif became her household name within a few days of the 'tedha' season for her cuteness and innocence. Among so many celebrities, she made her presence felt and was tagged as the 'entertainer of BB 13.' Whether it was her adorable talks, funny antics, beautiful dress sense or her amazing bond with Sidharth Shukla, the girl grabbed many eyeballs. Not only commoners, but even many TV and Bollywood stars are fond of her, including Dabangg star Salman Khan

Even though Shehnaaz is neck-deep busy shooting for her show, she is keeping in touch with her fans. The pretty face is making sure to treat her fans and entertain them with glimpses from her life. Recently, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share another post, which has left our beloved Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar in awe of her. Yes, Shehnaaz has found new supporters in the singer brother-sister. Wondering how this happened? Well, Sana recently posted a video, where she is seen grooving on Neha and Tony's recently released song, 'Goa Beach'. While her expressions have already mesmerized us, Neha and Tony reacting to it, have added the cherry on the cake. The two shared the video on their social media handles, and showered her with sweet praises. 

Take a look at their posts here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#shehnazgill #sidnaaz #sidnaazlovers #colors #sidhearts #shehnazkaurgill #weloveshehnaaz #punjabkikatrina

A post shared by Bigg_boss fan page (@sidnazz_fan08) on

Talking about Neha, she recently grabbed headlines for her rumoured wedding with Aditya Narayan and breakup with Himansh Kohli. What are your thoughts on the same? Would you want to see Shehnaaz in Neha's next music video? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill leaning on Sidharth Shukla as they meet again is all things love; See Pic

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra give contestants quirky tasks to win a date with them

 

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement