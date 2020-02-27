Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Neha Kakkar and Tony's new song leaving them in awe of her; WATCH

Here's why Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar are all hearts for Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame for her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, is now making heads turn with her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The Punjab Ki became her household name within a few days of the 'tedha' season for her cuteness and innocence. Among so many celebrities, she made her presence felt and was tagged as the 'entertainer of BB 13.' Whether it was her adorable talks, funny antics, beautiful dress sense or her amazing bond with Sidharth Shukla, the girl grabbed many eyeballs. Not only commoners, but even many TV and Bollywood stars are fond of her, including Dabangg star .

Even though Shehnaaz is neck-deep busy shooting for her show, she is keeping in touch with her fans. The pretty face is making sure to treat her fans and entertain them with glimpses from her life. Recently, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share another post, which has left our beloved Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar in awe of her. Yes, Shehnaaz has found new supporters in the singer brother-sister. Wondering how this happened? Well, Sana recently posted a video, where she is seen grooving on Neha and Tony's recently released song, 'Goa Beach'. While her expressions have already mesmerized us, Neha and Tony reacting to it, have added the cherry on the cake. The two shared the video on their social media handles, and showered her with sweet praises.

Take a look at their posts here:

Talking about Neha, she recently grabbed headlines for her rumoured wedding with Aditya Narayan and breakup with Himansh Kohli. What are your thoughts on the same? Would you want to see Shehnaaz in Neha's next music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

