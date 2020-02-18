Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill REUNITE on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; Fans trend #SidNaazForever

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans can't control their happiness the duo reunite on reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Take a look.

If asked about the cutest and most popular couple of Bigg Boss 13, without any second thought many would take Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's name. Well, now that BB 13 is over with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor winning the trophy, many BB lovers are feeling empty. More than Bigg Boss, fans are missing #SidNaaz. Yes, they are longing to watch Sidharth and Shehnaaz's awe-inspiring bond again. Looks like the channel has heard the fans' requests, as they're all set to reunite our beloved.

Where, When and How you ask? Well, it's going to happen Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The makers of the show dropped in a promo of, wherein Sidharth is seen making a grand entry, leaving Shehnaaz in tears of joy. As soon as Shehnaaz gets to know that Sidharth has come to help her choose her prospective groom, the Punjab Ki dances in merriment. She showers kisses and hugs on the BB 13 winner, giving everyone feels of their journey in the 'tedha' house.

Now, the preview video of the Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s reunion is going viral on social media. SidNaaz fans can't control their emotions of seeing their favourite couple back together. To show their love and support for them, they've started a new trend on Twitter #SidNaazForever and can't stop gushing over their awww-dorable chemistry.

Take a look at fans reaction on SidNaaz reunion here:

She didn't cry when she met her dad after 3months

She didn't cry after seeing her bro after 4months

That same SHEHNAAZ CRIED when she met sidharth after less than 48 hrs

"PRESENTING YOU, ALAG WALI EMOTIONAL ATTACHMENT"#SidNaazForever @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/xpvQpPP12N — AQUAHAANI( SidNaazian) (@umehaani19) February 18, 2020

Made for each other

In yesterday's episode she was looking very sad and tired but

The glow on her face after seeing Sid is to another level@Shehnazgill123 @sidharth_shukla#WeWantSidNaazShow#FansDemandSidNaazShow #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/RO0j4kYzag — Rashmi Verlekar (@RashmiVerlekar) February 18, 2020

He is clearly giving the vibes to other contestants:

This girl is mine. Just for the show u can try to impress her but be within ur limits.She is taken.I never seem him openly hugging her like this in the presence of this much people.

Naaz sirf Sid ki hai aur Sid Naaz ka#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/J7wyIGTVwv — *Waise Hi Bhadaki Hui Hai Biwi Jaisi Friend* (@bedazzledblue26) February 17, 2020

It remains to be if Sidharth has come on the show as a guest or will stick around for a longer time. Whatever the case may be, fans of the cute jodi are surely to be on cloud nine now, after their cute reunion. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz back together again? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gives major fitness goals as he sweats out in the gym

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill has a sweet message for Sidharth Shukla for winning Salman Khan's show; See Pic

Credits :Twitter

Read More