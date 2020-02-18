  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill REUNITE on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; Fans trend #SidNaazForever

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans can't control their happiness the duo reunite on reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Take a look.
4923 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill REUNITE on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; Fans trend #SidNaazForeverBigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill REUNITE on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; Fans trend #SidNaazForever
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If asked about the cutest and most popular couple of Bigg Boss 13, without any second thought many would take Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's name. Well, now that BB 13 is over with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor winning the trophy, many BB lovers are feeling empty. More than Bigg Boss, fans are missing #SidNaaz. Yes, they are longing to watch Sidharth and Shehnaaz's awe-inspiring bond again. Looks like the channel has heard the fans' requests, as they're all set to reunite our beloved. 

Where, When and How you ask? Well, it's going to happen Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The makers of the show dropped in a promo of, wherein Sidharth is seen making a grand entry, leaving Shehnaaz in tears of joy. As soon as Shehnaaz gets to know that Sidharth has come to help her choose her prospective groom, the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif dances in merriment. She showers kisses and hugs on the BB 13 winner, giving everyone feels of their journey in the 'tedha' house. 

Now, the preview video of the Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s reunion is going viral on social media. SidNaaz fans can't control their emotions of seeing their favourite couple back together. To show their love and support for them, they've started a new trend on Twitter #SidNaazForever and can't stop gushing over their awww-dorable chemistry. 

Take a look at fans reaction on SidNaaz reunion here: 

It remains to be if Sidharth has come on the show as a guest or will stick around for a longer time. Whatever the case may be, fans of the cute jodi are surely to be on cloud nine now, after their cute reunion. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz back together again? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gives major fitness goals as he sweats out in the gym

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill has a sweet message for Sidharth Shukla for winning Salman Khan's show; See Pic

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement