Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla urges fans to not pull each other down, fans feel it is about Shehnaaz Gill

One of the most popular duos from Bigg Boss 13 is that of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. While both of them have had quite the roller coaster ride on the show, they have continued to be the best of friends and their bond is something that has surely impressed us all. Even after the show, the two have met on multiple occasions and their most recent dance performance together is another little something that has fans rooting for them.

But now, Sidharth took to Twitter as he wrote, "It's time we pull each other up, not down....Looking forward to positivity! Extremely grateful for all your support and love....Let's not pull anybody down! Always keep supporting me as your love is truly priceless for me! #AlwaysBePositive #LoveYouAll." While we are rather confused as to what is this tweet about and what is going on, many fans think that it has something to do with Shehnaaz Gill as some of them have been siding with her, while some fans also seemed to be siding with Asim Riaz. What do you think?

All has been well between both Sidharth and Shehnaaz as well as Sidharth and Asim, and hence, there is no reason for the two to be at loggerheads. However, it looks like something is going on after all, but what is it?

