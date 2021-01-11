Bigg Boss 14: Dipika Kakar asks Aly Goni to be strong; Disha Parmar's 'heart skipped a beat' seeing him cry

Jasmin Bhasin’s shocking eviction from Bigg Boss 14 has left Aly Goni all heartbroken and several celebrities have taken to their social media handles to react to the latter’s emotional outburst and have extended their support to him. Check out their reactions below.

Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14 has left Aly Goni and her ardent fans heartbroken. In yesterday's episode, we saw Aly sobbing and losing his calm as he could not bear the fact that his dear friend has got eliminated. As soon as announced Jasmin’s name, Aly had an emotional broke down and was seen having breathing problems. His emotional outburst has left everyone teary-eyed. Celebrities including Dipika Kakar, Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar, Akanksha Puri, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit among others took to their respective social media handles to extend their support to Aly.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika shared a picture of Aly from yesterday’s episode and wrote, “Stay strong @alygoni !! Aap acha to khel hi rahe the Lekin aaj aapnne dil chu liya!!Aly you are not alone!!”

Disha, on the other hand, tweeted, “The way Aly cried tonight.. My Heart skipped a beat!.”

While expressing her disappointment with Jasmin’s exit, Akanksha wrote on her Twitter handle, “Some goodbyes are really tough,You just can’t stop your tears @jasminbhasin eviction was way too early in #bb14 , she deserved to be in the top 5! Not expected so soon Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for being YOU !You inspire so many of us but we can’t see you cry plz don’t.”

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shardul wrote, “I always know @AlyGoni as a strong boy but when he cried like a baby last night stay strong mere sher #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni.”

Check out the tweets below:

The way Aly cried tonight.. My Heart skipped a beat! — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) January 10, 2021

Some goodbyes are really tough,You just can’t stop your tears ☹️ @jasminbhasin eviction was way too early in #bb14 , she deserved to be in the top 5! Not expected so soon Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for being YOU !You inspire so many of us but we can’t see you cry plz don’t — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) January 10, 2021

I always know @AlyGoni as a strong boy but when he cried like a baby last night stay strong mere sher #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni #ColorsTV #bb14 — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) January 11, 2021

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin’s shocking eviction made everyone inside the BB house emotional. Even the show’s host Salman could not hold back his tears.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin open to marrying Aly Goni; Heads to Bharti Singh and Haarsh's home after eviction

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×