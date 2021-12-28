Bigg Boss 15, 27th December 2021, Written Update: Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale eliminated from task

In today’s episode, Tejasswi has a chat with Nishant and tells him that Karan says Rashami bitches about him but still talks to her. Pratik tells Devoleena that he’s missing his friendship with Nishant. Meanwhile, Karan tells Rashami that Tejasswi keeps questioning their relationship. Rakhi tells Karan to marry Tejasswi. Karan tells he’s scared of what will happen to their relationship outside the house. Rakhi assures they’re going to be a great couple.

Later, Rakhi acts suffocated while sleeping, and Umar tries to wake her up. As she wakes up, Umar tells Rakhi about her weird behaviour while she was sleeping. Rakhi tells she was being strangled by someone and asks if anyone’s gonna do that since she got into the finale. Rashami laughs and tells her to relax.

Karan tells Tejasswi he likes her energy. Tejasswi says she has a lot of competition outside the house. The next morning, Rakhi discusses everyone’s duty. Rashami says Nishant neither takes help nor helps anyone. Bigg Boss tells everyone to eliminate a person from getting the ticket to the finale. After the nominations, Nishant tells Karan to not save Rashami as she’s their competition. Rashami asks Nishant why did he take her name instead of Abhijeet’s. Nishant asks her to leave him alone. Rashami asks why is he not talking to her.

Rakhi informs Bigg Boss that both, Abhijeet and Rashami got 5 votes each. Bigg Boss tells both are nominated and won’t take part in the task. Umar asks Karan how could he not convince Tejasswi to change her vote. Karan asks him to not get angry as it’s not his fault. Tejasswi tells Umar that she’ll return his favours. Nishant and Pratik talk to each other to patch up things. Bigg boss asks them to make two teams; A: (Pratik, Devoleena, Shamita, Nishant) B: (Karan, Tejasswi, Umar) to play the next task.

