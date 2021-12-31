Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down as she feels judged by THIS contestant

Bigg Boss 15 is in its final few weeks and the drama and entertainment is at an all-time high. The popular television reality show is full of twists and turns in every episode and the latest was no different. In last night’s Bigg Boss 15 episode, it was seen that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale start talking, just a day after an ugly spat. Pratik Sehajpal, who is close to Devoleena, is confused by the latter’s behaviour. As he questions her, she feels judged by him and breaks down in the washroom area.

For the uninitiated, Devoleena and Abhijeet have always had a topsy-turvy relationship full of ups and downs on Bigg Boss 15. The two started off as good friends and things slowly took a turn after Abhijeet asked Devoleena for a kiss on his cheeks during a task, which did not go down well with her. While they slowly started coming back to talking terms, Devoleena and Abhijeet had a massive fight yesterday as the actress felt betrayed by him in a task.

A day later, Devoleena and Abhijeet talk with each other yet again. When Pratik Sehapal sees Devoleena laughing at Abhijeet’s comments, he questions her about her behaviour and says that it’s quite confusing for him. On the other hand, Abhijeet requests Devoleena to wash his clothes. Devoleena is amused by his behaviour and asks him why he keeps on asking her to do his chores even after she lashes out at him time and again. Abhijeet replies that it’s because she is straightforward and does not harbour any bad thoughts in her heart.

Devoleena goes to the washroom and breaks down. She tells Tejasswi that she feels Abhijeet does not have malice in his heart, and that except him, nobody understands him. She also tells Tejasswi that she feels judged by the one person (Pratik) who matters to her. Devoleena says that she does not want to justify her behaviour any more.

