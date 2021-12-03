Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashes out at non VIPs, says ‘Don’t mess with me’

Bigg Boss 15 house has witnessed endless fights and controversies ever since the VIP wildcard contestants, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and Ritesh made their enteries. In the recent episode, VIP contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen lashing out at the non VIP members.

It so happened as non-VIPs Umar, Karan, and Nishant enter and sit inside the VIP room. Umar tells Ritesh there that they won’t do their personal work from now on. Devoleena gets angry and leaves the room. Rakhi enters and says you are breaking rules. In the meantime, Shamita comes there and sits with Karan. Nishant says we are the real inmates who deserve to win.

Later, Karan brings in the VIPs’ food and shares it with his team members. All the non VIPs then sit inside and chat. Meanwhile, Umar can be seen throwing clothes on VIPs beds. Devoleena enters the bedroom and gets furious. She then pulls off the bedsheets from all the beds and says, “Don’t mess with me guys”. Devoleena says Umar had messed their beds. Abhijeet enters and says “I will start cursing now.”

Angry Rashami then comes inside the VIP room and lashes at everyone, “You can’t go to this level.” Even Pratik tells all the participants that they are stooping too low. Umar further adds that they will retaliate if they keep cheating.

Later, like every night, Karan and Tejasswi sit together and have a conversation. Tejasswi tells Karan that his body language has changed completely and he is not the same person anymore.

