Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan gets into a physical fight with a fan at his concert; Netizens react

Bigg Boss 16 winner rapper MC Stan has been making headlines ever since he started his nationwide tour. His Indore concert was cancelled due to a protest by a religious group that did not want him to perform in Nagpur. Thankfully, he was allowed to perform after giving a written statement that no obscenity will be there at the event. But, it seems controversies are not going to leave this rapper.

MC Stan got mobbed by some fans at what seemed to be his concert in Nagpur. In a viral video, it is seen that MC Stan was leaving an event when he got surrounded by fans who wanted to take selfie with him.

The rapper got into a physical fight with him. Netizens started to storm the internet with comments as soon as the video went viral.

"Mc stan physical fight in an event. I have to say one thing he is humble guy that we know. But he is young. Stan have to calm patience ignore negativity", one of the netizens wrote.

While another reacted to the post by saying, “Are you insane? He is aggressive, and he is one of the biggest mistakes of BiggBoss and ColorsTV."

"Kindly choose people after thorogh research. Getting fame at the national level and everyone supporting him during violent activities and still emerging winner is dangerous," another wrote.

About MC Stan

MC Stan became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 16 where he emerged as the winner of the season.

During the show, he shared a great bond with Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and Sajid Khan.

But currently, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan are not on good terms, and also revealed that the rapper does not answer his phone calls. The rift between the two has left their fans heartbroken.

