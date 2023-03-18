Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's Indore show cancelled amid protests against his songs

Bigg Boss 16 winner rapper MC Stan's concert in Indore got cancelled on Saturday after some members of a political group protested against it. As soon as the incident got viral, several videos and pictures of the group causing disruption at the concert venue surfaced on the internet.

The rapper is currently out on his nationwide tour. He is supposed to be performing in 10 cities which include Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The name of the tour is MC Stan Basti Ka Hasti India tour.

A video went viral on Twitter where some people with orange scarves around their necks claimed that they will not let MC Stan corrupt the minds of the younger generation with his vulgar songs.

Some wrote, "Bahut sahi kiya aisa hi hona chahiye tha gaali galoj wale gaane gata tha," in support of the protest.

But MC Stan’s fans made him trend on social media. One fan came out in support of the rapper and wrote, "Deeply disappointed by the cancellation of MC Stand show. "

“Will this country be run by these goons, what is troubling an artist, is this humanity? He loves his country more than life. Stop this thing and let the artist do his job," wrote another fan.

MC Stan's will next be performing in Nagpur. As per Nagpur Today, Amitesh Kumar, commissioner of police said that the organisers have given a written application that there will be no obscenity at the event. He will be wrapping up his tour after performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi.

About MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan became a household name after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss where he emerged as winner in the 16th season of the show. During the show, he shared a great bond with Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan.

