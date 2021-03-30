Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan detained by NCB at Mumbai airport in a drug case; Complete deets inside

Actor Ajaz Khan, on Monday, was reportedly detained at Mumbai airport post returning from Rajasthan. The actor was picked up by the NCB team from the airport.

Actor Ajaz Khan, who is known for his stint in popular reality show Bigg Boss 7, has been reportedly detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday. The actor was picked up by the NCB from the Mumbai airport in connection with a drug case after he returned to the city from Rajasthan. Confirming the same, ANI tweeted, “Actor Ajaz Khan detained from Mumbai airport, raids underway at two locations in Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau.” It is being said that his name had reportedly emerged in a probe into drug peddler Shadab Batata's arrest. During interrogation, Shadab Batata had reportedly mentioned Ajaz’s name.

As per reports, the NCB team is conducting raids at several locations of Ajaz in Andheri and Lokhandwala. The actor is being questioned by the NCB officials. To note, this is not the first time when Ajaz Khan's name has been linked in a drug case. Back in 2018, he got arrested by Navi Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell from a hotel in Mumbai after they found eight ecstasy tablets in his possession. The actor was charged with possession of banned narcotics substances back then.

In April 2020, Ajaz was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post. Earlier, in July 2019, Ajaz was arrested for posting objectionable videos and in 2018, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs.

Ajaz Khan has appeared in several TV shows and movies. He was seen in films such as Rakta Charitra, Bhondu, Allah Ke Banday, Rakta Charitra 2 and Hai Tujhe Salam India. He was also seen in television shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

