Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandan Achar accuses Kishen Bilagali of targeting him; Distances himself from housemates

Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is becoming synonymous to heated arguments and chaos. As the reality show is picking up its pace, the fight to survive in the house is getting intense. Every contestant in the house is giving his/her best shot to secure a space in the glasshouse. Amid this competitive spirit, the housemates are also seen expressing their disappointments towards each other and are often seen getting into a verbal spat. The ongoing luxury budget task witnessed a yet another ugly spat after Chandan Achar accused Kishen Bilagali of targeting him in the house.

Apparently, after Chandan and Deepika Das were recently given a punishment for dancing for 24 hours, the Kirik Party actor was seen picking up a fight with Kishen. Chandan was seen giving a warning to Kishen for bothering him and his partner Deepika during a task. Although Kishen retaliated citing his reasons, Chandan told him not to poke his nose in everything. This isn’t all. The latter also claimed that Kishen often targets him constantly. This blame game instigated a heated argument between the two.

Soon, Deepika decided to intervene and took Chandan away. She even tried pacifying the latter and asked him to focus on the task rather than anything else. However, the actor looked quite irked with the incident and decided to maintain a distance from everyone. As a result, not only the housemates but his partner in the luxury budget task, Deepika also faced the brunt and found it difficult to do the tasks with him.

Credits :Times Of India

