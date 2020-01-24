Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Vasuki Vaibhav wins Ticket to Finale; BFF Bhoomi Shetty upset with his triumph

After Vasuki Vaibhav won the ticket to finale on Bigg Boss Kannada 7, his BFF Bhoomi Shetty apparently broke her ties with him.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is inching towards its grand finale and the race to survive in the house is getting intense with every passing day. Making the competition rife, the makers introduced Ticket to Finale on the popular reality show which allowed the contestants to make it to the grand finale. While it was a tough competition, it was Vasuki Vaibhav who became the first contestant to win the Ticket to Finale on Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Needless to say, it was a big moment for Vasuki. After all, he got an upper hand in the game at the moment. And while the inmates were seen congratulating the young singer, there was once contestant who was apparently upset with Vasuki’s win. We are talking about Vasuki’s BFF in the house, Bhoomi Shetty. According to media reports, Vasuki’s win has changed his equation between the two. This happened after the Arere Avala Naguva singer eliminated Bhoomi from the Ticket to Finale task. Upset with this, Bhoomi was seen retaliating against Vasuki. Not only did she made efforts to stay away from him, but she also decided to cut off her communication with him.

This isn’t all. Bhoomi, who always stood by Vasuki’s side through thick and thin, didn’t bother to congratulate him on his win. On the other hand, Vasuki was well aware of Bhoomi’s changed behaviour and tried pacifying her and even sang songs for her. But the lady refused to let bygones be bygones. Will the ticket to finale mark an end to Vasuki and Bhoomi’s friendship?

