Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui REVEALS estranged husband Nawazuddin encouraged her to do this show

Aaliya Siddiqui is the 8th contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year. Superstar Salman Khan hosted show has started streaming on Jio Cinema from 9pm, Saturday (June 17). The format of the show will be on OTT instead of TV. During the grand premiere of the show, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya made some revelations about the actor.

Aaliya Siddiqui says Nawazuddin encouraged her to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2

Aaliya Siddiqui revealed that her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui encouraged her to enter the reality show, Bigg Boss. She said that the actor has taken the children to Paris for one and a half months. Expressing her desire to create her own identity, Aaliya said that she felt there was no other platform than Bigg Boss OTT 2 to restart and reshape her career. She had a talk with Nawazuddin before entering the reality show as she added, “We've been together for 19 years, and I kept burying my thoughts and now after speaking up, I am getting that respect from Nawazuddin now.”

Aaliya Siddqui about her mystery man

A few weeks ago, Aaliya Siddiqui shared major hint of having found love again. She opened up about her relationship status recently on her Instagram by sharing a picture of herself with a mystery man. In an interview with ETimes, Aaliya confidently spoke about her new love. She said, “Yes, I have moved on and this relationship of mine is more than friendship.” However, Aaliya did not mention his name.

The film producer mentioned that she has her own life which she has to live with her children. She does not want her kids to face any problems. She called her current relationship a ‘respectful’ one. About how society will react, she confidently that it is just a ‘matter of time.’ Nawazuddin’s estranged wife added that even if you do good, there are people who will continue to say bad things about you as it is their ‘habit.’

For the unversed, Nawazuddin and Aaliya married each other in 2010. They share two children - daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7. However, she is the second wife of the actor. The actor’s wife earlier claimed that they have been separated for the past 4-5 years.

