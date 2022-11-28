'Biggest cheerleader' Yami Gautam receives an adorable birthday wish from husband Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Her fans, friends and family members have flooded social media with warm wishes. On her special day, her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note for her. He also shared happy pictures of his 'biggest cheerleader'. 'You are my ultimate Koshur Koor'

Aditya shared two pictures of Yami. The first picture featured her and her sister Surilie captured in a candid moment while the second picture featured Yami standing alone and flashing her million-dollar smile. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a velvet embroidered kurta with black leggings. The actress dishes out major Kashmiri vibes. Along with the picture, Aditya penned a sweet birthday note. He went on to call her his 'ultimate Koshur Koor'. His post read, "To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here's sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor!" Have a look:



Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's surprise wedding Yami and her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya surprised everyone after they announced their wedding. Their relationship was kept under wraps. Yami shared the first picture from her wedding on her handle and wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes." The duo got married on June 4, 2021.



Yami Gautam's new project On her birthday, Yami announced the release date of her next film, Lost. The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India this year. Now, it is slated to release on an OTT platform. Sharing the poster with fans, Yami wrote, "On my big day, sharing this special announcement with all of you..The journey begins soon!" Have a look:

Work front Yami will be next seen in Oh My God 2 with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Amit Rai.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Dhar opens up on her career progress: ‘I have faced loads of ups and downs’; READ more for details