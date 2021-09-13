The biggest hunt for MOJ Superstar has reached its finale!

When the biggest talent hunt contest began in July, who would have thought that it would garner a breaking record of 34+ Billion video plays on its app! The biggest talent hunt on MOJ has now received more than 34 billion video plays and continues to get more!

Judged by one of the best and most popular choreographers, Remo D’Souza and hosted by the super talented MOJ star, Awez Darbar, MOJ superstar hunt has been one of the most successful talent hunt events on digital media.

To give you a little more info about the talent hunt, we have popular MOJ creators Arishfa Khan, Riyaz Ali, Jannat Zubair, Chinki Minki, Mabu Crush, Pranavi Manukonda and Amrutha, who have mentored the creators all through the way and guided them to deliver their best performances for the competition.

Through the talent hunt, we got to see some of India’s most talented creators giving their best shot! Besides showcasing their phenomenal performances, the creators also gave us a peek into their life stories that were not only inspiring but also a great source of motivation for the others too. As rewarding as it can get, the talent hunt at MOJ has given a huge platform and amazing rewards to creators who have the potential to make it huge in the real world!

The hunt saw more than 6 lakhs participants out of which only the best and super talented 30 creators got into the finale. Creators from different fields like- dance, fashion and beauty, acting, unique talent and comedy superstar- took part in the talent hunt and gave their auditions a month ago with an ending twist that included some fun wild card entries too!

If you are curious to know what rewards will be given to the finalists, let us tell you that all the top 30 creators will get a gift hamper worth Rs 10K, while the top 5 will win Rs 5 lakh each and mega superstars will get a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh!

While the names of Superstar hunt Winners will be announced on17th Sep, you along with Remo D’Souza have the power to vote for India’s first digital superstar! That means 50% of the audience vote along with the rest of 50% judgement by Remo D’Souza will be taken into count to announce the winner of the hunt. So what are you waiting for? Vote for your favourite creator now HERE!