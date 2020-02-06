Bigil director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar team up for a film; Details Inside

According to the latest news, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has collaborated with the upcoming project with Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. However, there is no official word regarding the same.
579 reads Mumbai
Bigil director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar team up for a film; Details Inside Bigil director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar team up for a film; Details Inside
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While the news of Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up has set high expectations among the moviegoers, the latest update on the film has sent social media into a frenzy. Reports were doing rounds that SRK and South director Atlee's film has shelved. However, the latest update states the film is very much happening. According to the latest news, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has collaborated with the upcoming project. Yes, the creative team of the production house is working with Atlee to elaborate the screen space of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan. 

A source told BollywoodHungama, "Atlee is currently working with the creative writing team of Dharma Productions to develop the screenplay. Atlee, KJo and SRK want to ensure that the script has trademark stamp of the director and at the same time, has the pan-India appeal." However, there is no official word regarding the same by the production house or director Atlee over the same. Amid all the speculations about this huge collaboration, Bigil director Atlee was spotted in November at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash in Mumbai. The party was also attended by Atlee's wife Priya.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has bought the official remake rights to a Korean thriller.  Several rumours are floating around about his next - it can either be a Rajkumar Hirani film or an Ali Abbas Zafar action saga or Raj and DK's next directorial venture.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's film with Raj & DK a remake of A Hard Day 

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement