Bigil director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar team up for a film; Details Inside

According to the latest news, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has collaborated with the upcoming project with Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

While the news of Atlee and teaming up has set high expectations among the moviegoers, the latest update on the film has sent social media into a frenzy. Reports were doing rounds that SRK and South director Atlee's film has shelved. However, the latest update states the film is very much happening. According to the latest news, 's Dharma Productions has collaborated with the upcoming project. Yes, the creative team of the production house is working with Atlee to elaborate the screen space of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan.

A source told BollywoodHungama, "Atlee is currently working with the creative writing team of Dharma Productions to develop the screenplay. Atlee, KJo and SRK want to ensure that the script has trademark stamp of the director and at the same time, has the pan-India appeal." However, there is no official word regarding the same by the production house or director Atlee over the same. Amid all the speculations about this huge collaboration, Bigil director Atlee was spotted in November at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash in Mumbai. The party was also attended by Atlee's wife Priya.

That was such a lovely evening with the beautiful souls @iamsrk Sir & @gaurikhan mam thanks so much for the luv & care u showed us , we will cherish this moment forever @Atlee_dir

@Anujmadaan9 @PankajandNidhi @LouisVuitton @toryburch ,stylist - @ShruthiManjari pic.twitter.com/nwf1RyVdfs — Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee) November 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has bought the official remake rights to a Korean thriller. Several rumours are floating around about his next - it can either be a Rajkumar Hirani film or an Ali Abbas Zafar action saga or Raj and DK's next directorial venture.

