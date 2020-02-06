Bigil director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar team up for a film; Details Inside
While the news of Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up has set high expectations among the moviegoers, the latest update on the film has sent social media into a frenzy. Reports were doing rounds that SRK and South director Atlee's film has shelved. However, the latest update states the film is very much happening. According to the latest news, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has collaborated with the upcoming project. Yes, the creative team of the production house is working with Atlee to elaborate the screen space of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan.
That was such a lovely evening with the beautiful souls @iamsrk Sir & @gaurikhan mam thanks so much for the luv & care u showed us , we will cherish this moment forever @Atlee_dir
@Anujmadaan9 @PankajandNidhi @LouisVuitton @toryburch ,stylist - @ShruthiManjari pic.twitter.com/nwf1RyVdfs
— Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee) November 3, 2019
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has bought the official remake rights to a Korean thriller. Several rumours are floating around about his next - it can either be a Rajkumar Hirani film or an Ali Abbas Zafar action saga or Raj and DK's next directorial venture.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's film with Raj & DK a remake of A Hard Day
