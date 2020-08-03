Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on mistreatment of Patna SP in Sushant's case: I will speak to Uddhav Thackeray

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had shared on Twitter that Patna SP was not given accomodation in the IPS mess as well as tweeted a photo of the 'quarantine stamp'.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has addressed the mistreatment of IPS officer and Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari on Monday. As per reports, Tiwari who arrived in the city to lead the Patna police team which is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case was forcibly quarantined by the BMC. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also shared the same on Twitter and alleged that he was not given accomodation in the IPS mess. Now, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has spoken on the matter.

Addressing reporters in Bihar, Nitish said, "I will speak to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over what is happening to out Patna SP. He cannot be treated like this by the Maharashtra government," as per CNN's news report. Photos and videos of SP Vinay Tiwari were widely shared on social media wherein the IPS officer can be seen with a 'quarantine' stamp on his hand. Bihar DGP had shared a snap of the same on Twitter.

IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw pic.twitter.com/JUPFRpqiGE — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Patna Police and the Mumbai Police are probing various angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The Patna Police have been carrying out investigations based on the FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh alleging abetment to suicide, conspiracy, cheating and other various IPC sections against Rhea Chakraborty. The actress, on the other hand, has asked for the case to be shifted to Mumbai and a plea in the matter will be heard by the Supreme Court on 5 August.

