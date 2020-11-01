Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI is investigating the case

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has caught everyone's attention right from the beginning. Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar has now spoken about the same in an interview.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. For the past few months, three agencies namely the CBI, ED, and NCB have been probing different angles in connection with the late actor’s case. As everyone knows, Sushant’s father KK Singh initially filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people in Patna a few months back. Later on, the case went to the CBI with the intervention of the Supreme Court and the agency continues with the probe.

Recently, in an interview with Times Now, Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar has responded to the matter. When being asked if he has forgotten the same in the midst of elections, he denies the same and says that the CBI is looking into the case. He further states that it is the agency’s responsibility to continue with it and they are doing the same. For the unversed, the CM had earlier recommended a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Meanwhile, the NCB had earlier arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the procurement of drugs on September 8, 2020. Among others who were arrested are Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda, and staffer Dipesh Sawant. Later on, the Bombay High Court granted bail to the actress on October 7, 2020, but denied the same for her brother Showik. Apart from that, the actress herself had earlier filed an FIR against Sushant’s sisters over forgery of prescription. However, the CBI has reportedly called her accusations speculative and presumptive.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sunil Shukla approaches Bombay HC seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian's case

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×