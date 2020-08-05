Bihar DGP on Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty is 'absconding', urge quarantine exemption for cop

Rhea Chakraborty and her family were reported to have left their Mumbai apartment last week in the middle of the night with 2 to 3 big suitcases.

Bihar Director General of Police, Gupteshwar Pandey, said that Rhea Chakraborty who is at the centre of Sushant Singh Rajput's case is 'absconding'. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court transferred Sushant's case to CBI and denied interim protection to Rhea. The Patna Police now have the upper hand in interrogating her. Commenting on the same, DGP Bihar told ANI, "Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police."

Rhea Chakraborty and her family were reported to have left their Mumbai apartment last week in the middle of the night with 2 to 3 big suitcases. The actress is currently at an undisclosed location. Reacting to the top court's judgement, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said that they were 'satisfied' with the outcome.

On the other hand, DGP Bihar also urged exemption of quarantine for Patna SP Vinay Tiwari who has forcibly been put under isolation upon arrival in Mumbai. "We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested," DGP Bihar told ANI.

Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police: Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar on #RheaChakraborty https://t.co/mm0fiMxaVh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

While speaking to Times Now, he reiterated the same and said, "The authorities in Maharashtra are behaving in a 'funny way'. An officer sent on official duty was put under quarantine. They're mocking Constitution."

In fact, the Supreme Court also reacted this and said that SP Vinay Tiwari's quarantine hasn’t sent a good message on the part of Mumbai Police. Despite this, the BMC insisted that Tiwari will continue to remain isolated.

