Bihar Election Results: Shekhar Suman hopes Tejashwi Yadav comes to power & pursues Sushant's case vehemently

As the big result of Bihar Elections 2020 is awaited, Shekhar Suman has been showing his support to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He backed the young leader and hoped that he would help in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe.

Currently, the battle of Bihar Elections 2020 is going on and people of the state and country are waiting to see who will become the next Chief Minister. Amid this, a while back, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had taken a lead as per the early trends and at that moment, Shekhar Suman expressed his support to the young leader. Shekhar Suman, who has been speaking up for Sushant Singh Rajput's case right from the start, took to his social media handle and hoped that Tejaswi Yadav would win the election.

Not just this, in his tweet, Shekhar hoped that once Tejashwi Yadav would be elected as the 'youngest CM,' he would pursue Sushant Singh Rajput's death case actively as well. He even expressed that Tejashwi Yadav was the first person he met up with about Sushant's case when he started pursuing justice for the late actor who was found dead at his house in June 2020. The actor has been raising his voice for justice for the late actor right from the start and had even started a forum for fans for the same.

Sharing his thoughts, Shekhar wrote, "Tejashwi Yadav has taken a huge lead in Bihar.He will be the next and the youngest CM.Congrats.He is the first one whom I met regarding Sushant Singh.I hope when he comes to power he pursues the case vehemently."

Take a look:

Tejashwi Yadav has taken a huge lead in Bihar.He will be the next and the youngest CM.Congrats.He is the first one whom I met regarding Sushant Singh.I hope when he comes to power he pursues the case vehemently. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 10, 2020

Shekhar has been tweeting for justice for the late actor and recently, he even urged everyone to light a diya on the festival of Diwali to remember Sushant in their memory. Not just this, amid the CBI investigation, Shekhar kept sharing his opinion over the facts that were coming to light and even raised questions over them. Meanwhile, the results of Bihar Election 2020 are still awaited in the state.

