Bihar Police DGP says Sushant Singh Rajput's family can demand CBI probe if not satisfied with investigation

The latest news report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case states that Bihar police had gone to Mumbai to investigate the matter. The Bihar police DGP states that they have nothing to do with the CBI. He reportedly further goes on to add that they will investigate the matter and it is not right to blame Mumbai police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Bihar police DGP reportedly states that if Sushant Singh Rajput's family is not happy with the way they are conducting the investigation, then the late actor's family can ask for a CBI probe.

But, the Bihar police DGP states that they will not go to CBI asking for a probe as they feel they can investigate the matter properly. The latest news reports also state that Mahesh Shetty who was considered to be very close to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As per a report by News 18, the Bihar police DGP has stated that Mahesh Shetty has been questioned in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and he had made several revelations. Previously it was reported that the late actor's roommate Siddharth Pithani has switched statements.

The late actor's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has reportedly stated that the flatmate had gone back on his words, during the course of the investigation. The latest news reports state that Bihar police DGP will not ask for a CBI probe.

