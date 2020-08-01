  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bihar Police DGP says Sushant Singh Rajput's family can demand CBI probe if not satisfied with investigation

Bihar police DGP reportedly states that if Sushant Singh Rajput's family is not happy with the way they are conducting the investigation, then the late actor's family can ask for a CBI probe.
28559 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh RajputBihar Police DGP says Sushant Singh Rajput's family can demand CBI probe if not satisfied with investigation
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest news report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case states that Bihar police had gone to Mumbai to investigate the matter. The Bihar police DGP states that they have nothing to do with the CBI. He reportedly further goes on to add that they will investigate the matter and it is not right to blame Mumbai police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Bihar police DGP reportedly states that if Sushant Singh Rajput's family is not happy with the way they are conducting the investigation, then the late actor's family can ask for a CBI probe.

But, the Bihar police DGP states that they will not go to CBI asking for a probe as they feel they can investigate the matter properly. The latest news reports also state that Mahesh Shetty who was considered to be very close to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As per a report by News 18, the Bihar police DGP has stated that Mahesh Shetty has been questioned in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and he had made several revelations. Previously it was reported that the late actor's roommate Siddharth Pithani has switched statements.

The late actor's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has reportedly stated that the flatmate had gone back on his words, during the course of the investigation. The latest news reports state that Bihar police DGP will not ask for a CBI probe.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput was anxious after ex manager Disha's death, wanted to leave the industry: Report)

Credits :news 18

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement