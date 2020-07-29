Bihar Police to now probe Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's suicide case

According to a report in Times Now, Bihar Police will now be investigating Disha Salian's demise as well and see if the two cases were in any way interlinked.

With fresh allegations and an FIR being registered against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the Bihar Police will now probe Sushant's former manager's suicide case as well. For the unversed, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian, who worked with him briefly, had died by suicide days before the 'Kedarnath' actor also took a similar tragic step at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on 14 June 2020.

According to a report in Times Now, Bihar Police will now be investigating Salian's demise as well and see if the two cases were in any way interlinked. The Mumbai Police had stated earlier that there was no connection in between the two cases. A police officer confirmed to the news outlet that they will be probing Salian's case and will be asking Mumbai Police to handover the case files.

For the unversed, a team from Bihar police had arrived in Mumbai to investigate the actor’s death by suicide after his father KK Singh filed an FIR against the actress under various IPC sections including abetment to suicide. Today, this four-member team from Patna met Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID, in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rhea is likely to file for anticipatory bail today, DNA reported. An FIR against Rhea has been filed under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

