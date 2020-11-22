Bihar YouTuber reacts to Akshay Kumar’s defamation case, calls the actor’s allegation ‘false and oppressive’

Bihar-based YouTuber Rashid Siddiquee has reacted on Akshay Kumar’s defamation case against him. He refused to pay Rs 500 crore damages sought by the actor.

Following Sushant Sing Rajput’s death by suicide, several independent reporters, including Bihar-based YouTuber Rashid Siddiquee, covered the news of the late actor. He said many influential people were involved in the Kedarnath actor’s death case and prominent news channels were not providing correct information. On November 17, a defamation notice was issued by Bollywood actor against Siddiquee for making “false and baseless allegations”. Now, the YouTuber has reacted on the same and refused to pay Rs 500 crore damages sought by the actor.

Now, according to the PTI report, the YouTuber said that here was nothing defamatory in his YouTube videos about the Sushant Singh case. In his reply sent through advocate J P Jayswal on Friday, Siddiquee said that Akshay should withdraw the notice soon and if he fails then he would initiate “appropriate legal proceedings”.

The YouTuber further said that the allegations made by were “false, vexatious and oppressive and is raised with an intent to harass him”. His reply also stated that the damages of Rs 500 crore are absurd and unwarranted and are made with the intent to pressurise Siddiquee.

The reply also said that every Indian citizen has the fundamental right to freedom of speech and the content uploaded by Siddiquee cannot be considered as defamatory as it was “viewpoints with objectivity.”

The Mumbai police have already filed a case against Siddiquee for alleged defamation, public mischief and intentional insult over his posts against the police, the Maharashtra government and minister Aaditya Thackeray. On November 3, Siddiquee was granted anticipatory bail by a local court in that case.

