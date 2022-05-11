Biker boys Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Kunal Kemmu look dapper in new PIC from Europe trip

Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khatter and a couple of their friends are currently riding through Europe on their swanky bikes. Shahid, Ishaan, and Kunal love going on such bike trips every once in a while, and this time, they are journeying through the picturesque lands of Europe. Amid this, they have been treating their fans to cool glimpses of their boys trip. And now, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram space and shared a new photo with the biker gang.

In the picture shared by Kunal, one can see Shahid, Ishaan, him, and their friends dressed in dapper gear. Their bikes are parked behind them, as they pose for a selfie in front of the Port de l’Artuby in France. Gorgeous hills, terrains, and a cloudy sky can be seen in the backdrop too. Sharing this photo, Kunal captioned the post, “Under the blue sky #vroomtime #bikesquad”. The trio shared similar pictures on their Instagram spaces yesterday too.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Kunal Kemmu’s picture:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the much-anticipated film Jersey. However, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial did not mint a lot of money at the box-office. He now has Raj & DK’s web series titled Farzi. He will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna.

Kunal Kemmu, on the other hand, featured in Abhay 3, which received a positive response. Ishaan Khatter has Pippa and Phone Bhoot in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kemmu on dividing parenting duties with Soha Ali Khan: ‘Have to confess she does most of heavy lifting’