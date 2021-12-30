Bikini clad Disha Patani and shirtless Tiger Shroff flaunt their beach mood in NEW PICS from Maldives

It is time to bid adieu to 2021 and welcome 2022 for everyone across the world. Our Btown celebs also are set to ring in New Year 2022 in exotic vacation spots. Speaking of this, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff appear to be back in the Maldives and their latest photos have been setting the internet on fire. While Disha has been dropping glimpses of the beachy blues, Tiger has been sharing photos and videos of his chill time at the beach.

Now, on Thursday, Disha took to her social media handle to share a video of her enjoying a swim in the blues and later posing on the beach for picture perfect photos. In the photos that Disha shared, she is seen clad in a pink bikini with a checkered sarong. She is also seen sporting a cross pendant in her neck. Her hair is left open and Disha is seen posing for the camera. On the other hand, Tiger is seen laying on the sand at a beach whilst chilling. His shirtless avatar certainly has grabbed the attention. The actor seemed to be lost in thoughts.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Disha had previously shared a bikini photo when she reached her holiday destination and left fans in awe of her beach style. The Malang actress is gearing up to welcome the New Year by the beach and well, fans cannot wait to see more of her vacay glimpses on social media.

On the work front, Tiger was previously shooting in London for Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon. He recently wrapped up the film and then headed for his vacay. On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. It will release on November 11, 2022.

