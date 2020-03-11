Bikini clad Disha Patani flaunts her perfect beach body and it's not for the faint hearted; Watch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Donning a red bikini, Disha Patani's look from the sets of Malang will leave you awestruck. Check out the video below.

Trust to turn up the heat on the gram, and you will never be disappointed. The actress, who was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, undoubtedly has one of the sexiest and well-maintained bodies in Bollywood. Not just that, Disha is also a pro at martial arts and a great dancer. This has simply resulted in the actress gaining a massive set of followers online and dedicated fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter.

Disha's act in Malang has also gained her many fans who often share unseen pictures and videos of the actress. We came across one such boomerang video on Wednesday in which the actress can be seen flaunting her perfect beach body. Donning a red bikini, Disha's look will leave you awestruck.

In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a grey bathrobe as well. The video is from the sets of Malang which was shot extensively in Goa and Mauritius.

Check out Disha Patani's red hot bikini look:

Post Malang, Disha has been working on Radhe opposite . The actress will also be seen in Ek Villain 2 opposite her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The film's sequel was announced recently and also stars John Abraham in the lead role. As per reports, Tara Sutaria also has been roped in to star in Mohit Suri’s thriller sequel that will soon go on floors.

