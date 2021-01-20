Bikini clad Disha Patani oozes oomph in a throwback PIC from her Maldives vacay; Check out

Disha Patani has recently shared an alluring bikini-clad picture of herself on Instagram and she looks breathtakingly beautiful in the same.

is one of the most popular actresses on social media. She exactly knows how to keep her fans engaged by posting interesting updates on her social media handle. Now recently, taking to the photo-sharing app, the ‘MS Dhoni’ actress has shared an alluring bikini-clad picture of herself and it is mind-blowing. It is a throwback picture from her Maldives vacay. During her stay on the tropical island, she had shared several stunning pictures of her on her Instagram.

Now, it seems like Disha is missing her vacation days and thus, she has posted the beautiful picture today. Dressed in a pastel blue bikini, the millennial beauty is a sight for sore eyes. She can be seen completed her look with messy hair. In the throwback picture, the diva can be seen posing stylishly on the beachside. While sharing the still, she captioned it with a simple ‘coconut tree’ emoticon. Soon after she posted the gorgeous picture, several started dropping heart emoticons on her post. One of her fans wrote, “Love u Disha.... u r darn gorgeous n luscious,” while another one wrote, “You are very happy.”

Check out the latest post of Disha Patani here:

Reportedly, Disha went to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff. Both of them had shared a series of pictures from their vacation on their respective social media handles. But they hadn’t posted any pictures together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

