Bikini clad Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a ‘beachy’ throwback Thursday treat with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself chilling on the beach with son Taimur Ali Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan. The diva surely gave her fans a perfect tropical treat with the photo. Check it out.

While everyone is stuck at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebs too are spending time at home with family. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of the time at home by spending it with son Taimur Ali Khan and . However, the trio loves to travel and often head out for vacays whenever they find time. But, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Saif, Taimur and Kareena are at home and to drive away the mid-week blues, it looks like Bebo found the perfect beachy photo to treat her fans with.

On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a stunning photo from a beach holiday with Taimur and Saif. In the photo, the Veere Di Wedding star can be seen clad in a red bikini as she sits next to Taimur Ali Khan and Saif. The picture-perfect photo of Bebo, Saif and Tim with a backdrop of the picturesque beach came as a treat for their fans. Saif can be seen chilling and lying next to Taimur as they sip onto coconut water and soak in some sun.

Kareena captioned the photo as, “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack.” Well, clearly the diva set the Internet on fire by sharing a stunning throwback photo with her family. Several fans rushed to the comments section and showered praises in the Pataudis’ unseen photo. Since Kareena made her debut on Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha star has been sharing snippets from her life with Saif and Taimur. Recently, Kareena even shared a photo of herself all dolled up at home and also a selfie sporting a pasta necklace that was made by Taimur Ali Khan. Not just this, Kareena has been sharing the art work done by Tim and has been calling him ‘In House Picasso.’

Check out Kareena’s family photo with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced. The diva will be seen in the official adaptation of Forest Gump with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and has been shot in several locations including Punjab. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will also kick off shooting for ’s magnum opus Takht post the lockdown.

