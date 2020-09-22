  1. Home
Bikini-clad Natasa Stankovic raises the mercury level with a sizzling throwback photo; See Photo

Natasa Stankovic is missing her pool time and she's letting fans know. She took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture chilling by the pool.
September 22, 2020
Natasa Stankovic is an avid social media user. She keeps her fans updated and entertained with her interesting posts. In her recent post, the actress revealed she's got vacation on her mind! She recently took to Instagram and shared a delectable throwback picture of her while making us crave for a vacay as well. In the picture, Natasa was seen striking a pose for the camera while chilling in the pool. She sported a chic animal printed bikini in the shot.

She completed her vacay look with a pair of stylish sunglasses while she soaked up the sun The sensual diva surely knows how to raise the temperatures! Natasa shared the photo with the caption reading, “#majormissing." While the actress misses the vacay vibes lately, she was seen supporting her husband, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, over the weekend. The cricketer is currently playing for Mumbai Indians as part of the Indian Premier League in the UAE.  

Check out Natasa's latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#majormissing 

A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa shared a few cute pictures with her baby boy. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a blue top paired with white jeans while her son can be seen wearing a blue baby suit to show her support to MI.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@hardikpandya93 @krunalpandya_official @mumbaiindians

A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa and Hardik welcomed their baby boy Agastya on July 30, 2020. Since then, the duo has been sharing several cute pictures with their little munchkin. Hardik has shared the good news with his fans by sharing an adorable picture on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy”.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are blessed with our baby boy 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic shares adorable pictures with her baby boy; Says ‘When I hold you, life makes sense’

Credits :Natasa Stankovic Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Yassssss!! Speak Up Deepyy.. Speak up.. But she's busy in shoot of Shakun Batra's next film. May be she don't have time. But she was abt to make an announcement today abt this film which she was giving hints.. 3 days to go etc. But due to this stupid witch hunting there will be no announcement. What a masterplan KR.

