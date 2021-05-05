Bill Gates had an ‘agreement’ with wife Melinda French to meet Ex girlfriend Ann Winblad once a year

Bill Gates dated Ann Winblad in 1994 prior to his marriage with Melinda French. According to a report, Gates had an unusual agreement with his wife to annually meet his Ex-girlfriend.

The news of Bill Gates and Melinda French’s divorce shocked the internet when the couple decided to call it quits after 27 years of marriage. The pair announced their divorce publicly in a statement, saying they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” however would continue working at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Soon after the declaration, netizens took to social media to express their disbelief. According to a report, Gates had an unusual ‘agreement’ with his wife to annually meet his Ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad.

The business magnate dated Winblad in 1994 and prior to his marriage with French, he reportedly had an agreement with his wife to continue meeting his ex for a weekend getaway once a year. "Even now, Gates has an arrangement with his wife that he and Winblad can keep one vacation tradition alive," American journalist Walter Isaacson wrote in 1997. He also mentioned how Gates used to spend long weekends with Winblad at her beach cottage in North Carolina. “Where they ride dune buggies, hang-glide and walk on the beach,” he added.

Isaacson had also mentioned that the two used to play "putt-putt while discussing biotechnology." However, it is unclear if the two continued their annual tradition after 1997. Gates and Winblad bonded over a mutual interest in science and even after their breakup, they remained close. Before marrying French, Gates asked Winblad for her approval and reportedly said it would be a "good match.”

Also Read| Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Divorce: A look back at the couple's life together in PHOTOS

Share your comment ×