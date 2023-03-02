Billi Billi song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out: Fans approve Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's fresh chemistry

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The duo has teamed up for the first time and their fans are quite excited to watch them on the big screen. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles. Earlier today, the second song titled Billi Billi was released online. In no time, the song ended up receiving a positive response from the audience.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde groove to the peppy beats of Billi Billi

In the song, Salman and Pooja are seen flaunting their cool Bhangra dance moves as they groove to the peppy beats. Their fresh chemistry is loved by the netizens. The song also features Shehnaaz, Palak, Siddharth and the star cast. The celebratory song has a quirky hook step and Salman and Pooja have nailed it to the T. This is the first time that Sukhbir has sung and composed a song for Salman. The dance number will surely take the chartbusters by storm.

Salman shared the song and wrote, "Hope this song makes u smile, dance n gives out positive energy.. #BilliBilli." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the song, his fans were seen going gaga over it. They were mighty impressed by Salman's dancing style. A fan wrote, "Love you bhai. love this song, instant chartbuster." Another fan wrote, "Chartbuster written all over, the chemistry between u and Pooja, awaiting this fresh pair."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to take the theatres by storm on Eid 2023. Salman recently showed the first cut of the film to his friends and family and they loved it. Reportedly, they suggested a few changes and Salman has agreed to incorporate those changes.

