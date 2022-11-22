Bina Kak shares UNSEEN PIC of Salman Khan and Sania Mirza; Calls it ‘Happy memories’
Bina Kak was seen in Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya film which also stars Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan.
Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in the industry and has a huge fan following especially females. Well, next year, 2023, he is all set to rule the box office. He will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Tiger 3 and as per reports he also has a cameo in Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan. However, amid this, his Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya co-star Bina Kak shared an unseen picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the actor is seen posing with former Tennis player Sania Mirza.
Bina Kak’s post:
Taking to her Instagram handle, the senior actor wrote, “Memories of happy times @mirzasaniar @beingsalmankhan.” Salman is seen wearing a blue colour shirt while Sania is wearing a white tee layered with black shrugs. All three are smiling and posing for the camera. As soon as she shared the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Note, Bina shares a great bond with the actor and often shares his pictures on her social media handle. Recently she also shared a picture with Sushmita Sen on her birthday and wished, “A very happy birthday darling Sush my lovable DIL...love you loads @sushmitasen47.”
Take a look here:
Salman Khan’s upcoming work:
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu. The film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Tiger 3 is directed by Band Baaja Baaraat director Maneesh Sharma and it will be released in two more languages apart from Hindi, i.e. Tamil and Telugu.
Sania Mirza's divorce rumours:
The former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are all over the news. It has been reported that they are facing a rough patch in their marriage. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Sania’s Instagram posts have hinted at the trouble in their paradise. The tennis player shared on her Instagram stories, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah". has been also reported that the couple has drifted apart and has been living separately for some time now.
