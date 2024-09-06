Binny And Family: Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur sheds light on how he overcame communication gap with his kids; Find out

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, who was recently seen in a web series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, is on a promotional spree these days. After the recently released crime thriller series, he has Anjini Dhawan's debut film, Binny And Family to be out in theaters soon. Pankaj Kapur recently got candid about her bond with his son Shahid Kapoor and how he overcame the communication gap with his three children, Shahid, Sarah Kapoor, and Ruhaan Kapoor.

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pankaj Kapur was asked to comment on whether he had a communication gap with Shahid Kapoor or not and how he overcame it.

Pankaj Kapur said, "I don't think like that because thoda bahot odd age mein bachcha toh aata hi hai, toh aapko yaad karna chahiye ki aap bhi isi tarah ki umar se guzare hain aur aapka daur kis tarah ka tha...So you are open about it (Because a child goes through the phase of being at a very odd age, so you should remember that you too have gone through the same age and what was your period like...)"

Talking about his children, Shahid Kapoor, Sarah Kapoor, and Ruhaan Kapoor, Pankaj shared that he has been quite open to them. Pankaj called himself "more like a friend" to them. The Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron actor credited this quality of openness to his father who shared a friendly bond with him.

Imbibing those values from his father, Pankaj expressed that he has let them feel free to live lives as per their wishes, even though he might not understand it then. The Binny And Family actor added that he hasn't "come in their way to be able to make friends".

The 70-year-old actor emphasized that senior generations should accept the fact that today's generation knows better than them except for experience and wisdom. He stressed that today's generation should draw wisdom from their senior family members. On the other hand, parents/grandparents need to make sure that they should try to embrace his thinking with "open arms".

Binny And Family stars Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in her debut role. Apart from Anjini and Pankaj, the film also stars Rajesh Kumar, and Himani Shivpuri. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, it will hit the screens on September 20 this year.

