Binny and Family: Subhash Ghai lauds Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan's debut movie; 'Every family must watch'

Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, made her Bollywood debut with Binny and Family. Acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who watched the movie twice, shared his review, stating that he was really touched by the film and its characters and said that every family must watch it. Scroll down to read more.

He said, "Every family must watch Binny and Family. When I saw Binny and Family one month before its release, I was really touched by its story and characters. I told them it would hit the hearts of our family audience for sure. After one week, I saw the film again and reacted the same way."

Ghai continued, "I feel that, after a long time, I’ve seen a family film that deals with the issue of a silent, distant gap between generations living together in our own homes. It’s a beautifully performed and well-crafted film—every family must watch it."

"My special congratulations to the entire team for creating such a sincere film on a family issue. The film deserves all the love and appreciation", he concluded.

While, Binny and Family tells the story of Binny (played by Anjini ), who lives comfortably with her parents in the United Kingdom. Having grown up in a nuclear family with caring parents, Binny's world is suddenly disrupted when her grandparents from India move in, intruding on her personal space and privacy.

The film explores whether Binny can adapt to this new family dynamic and if she ultimately learns to be empathetic towards her grandparents. Does she find a way to embrace the change, or will the clash between generations widen further? Catch Binny and Family to see how it all unfolds.

On the career front, Anjini Dhawan seems to have landed her second project, and it’s a significant one! As per a recent report, she has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s Sikandar in a pivotal role.

According to Mid-Day, Anjini has been chosen for a role that specifically requires a fresh face, which she embodies perfectly. She is expected to start shooting soon.

However, details about her character’s connection to Salman’s lead role remain undisclosed, as the team wants to keep her role under wraps since she plays a key part in driving the story forward.

