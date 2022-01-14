Biopic on Kapil Sharma announced, titled 'Funkaar'; To be helmed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is currently working on Fukrey 3, on Friday will be directing a biopic film on popular comedian Kapil Sharma. The film will be titled Funkaar. Producer Mahaveer Jain announced that the film will be on the life of comedy king and it will be produced under Lyca Productions. Kapil Sharma doesn’t need any introduction. He has been winning the audience's hearts for a long time. His show The Kapil Sharma Show is very popular and last year it has returned with its new season.

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba said, “Looking forward to bring to the audience, the story of India's most beloved FUNKAAR. Kapil Sharma”. Mahaveer Jain added, "Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy super star Kapil Sharma’s untold story on big screen, in a big way.” To note, Lyca Productions and Producer Mahaveer Jain have also collaborated with Akshay Kumar for Ram Setu, with Sanjay Leela Bansali for a special film Mann Bairagi, with Anand L Rai for Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry which is an adaptation of a Tamil blockbuster produced by Lyca Productions, a Biopic on Vishwanathan Anand and many more.

Lyca has also produced one of the most expensive Indian film 2.0 featuring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Kapil Sharma will soon be coming to Netflix. He had shared the teaser with the name Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. He will be seen entertaining the audience with some fun anecdotes from his life and various other topics.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet teaser released; Comedian shares why wife Ginny fell in love with a scooter boy